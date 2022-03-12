UBS Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €82.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been given a €82.00 ($89.13) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($107.61) target price on Brenntag in a report on Friday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($95.11) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($117.39) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €93.21 ($101.31).

BNR opened at €68.00 ($73.91) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($61.14). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €75.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €79.49.

Brenntag Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

