UBS Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €82.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been given a €82.00 ($89.13) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($107.61) target price on Brenntag in a report on Friday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($95.11) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($117.39) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €93.21 ($101.31).

BNR opened at €68.00 ($73.91) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($61.14). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €75.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €79.49.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

