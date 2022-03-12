UBS Group Trims Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price to $72.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $130.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.93.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health stock opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $54.42 and a one year high of $206.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.16.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after buying an additional 2,462,386 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,508 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,776 shares during the period. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,235,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.