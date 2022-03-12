UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of UFPI opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.49 and a 200 day moving average of $81.58. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,720 shares of company stock valued at $646,203 over the last quarter. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $54,959,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,600,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,322,000 after acquiring an additional 263,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 421.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 252,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $21,102,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

