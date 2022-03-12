UGE International (CVE:UGE) Stock Price Up 2.9%

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.42. Approximately 2,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 25,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGE International in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.33 million and a P/E ratio of -10.84.

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

