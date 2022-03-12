Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.52.

NYSE:UAA opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,258,000. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 26.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after purchasing an additional 519,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Under Armour by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 201,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

