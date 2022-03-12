UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

UNF opened at $172.33 on Wednesday. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $165.52 and a 12 month high of $255.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.81.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in UniFirst by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

