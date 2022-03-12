Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 134.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 2,771.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 33.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $43.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

