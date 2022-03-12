United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 3,269 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,117,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,678,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

