United Capital Management of KS Inc. Boosts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 2.4% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 237,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,364,000 after acquiring an additional 21,898 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,258. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.54 and a 200-day moving average of $304.87. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.93 and a one year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.97.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

