United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $3.21 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,397 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX traded down $6.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,592. The company has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.36.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.