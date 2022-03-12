United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases 160 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 601.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 13,154 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,433 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,392,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,192,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 31.16%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

