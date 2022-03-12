United Capital Management of KS Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 389.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $3.37 on Friday, reaching $84.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,773,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,453,400. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.20. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $81.71 and a 1 year high of $149.24.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

