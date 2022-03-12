United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 140.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $42.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $795.35. 22,273,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,256,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.74 billion, a PE ratio of 162.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $927.04 and its 200 day moving average is $929.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,128,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,576,236. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

