United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on April 5th

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

United Community Banks has increased its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. United Community Banks has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,117,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,438,000 after buying an additional 409,463 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 465,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 206,973 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 380,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 23,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Community Banks by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 41,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 289,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 48,522 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UCBI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

