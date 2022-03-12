United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

