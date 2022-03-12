United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-$4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.2-$28.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.20 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$4.200 EPS.

United Natural Foods stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.21. 855,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNFI. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.25.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,699,000 after purchasing an additional 75,772 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in United Natural Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 112,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.