United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.54 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.88.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

