United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,006,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,340. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.54 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $177.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.88.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

