United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $980.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UUGRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($12.45) to GBX 980 ($12.84) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of UUGRY stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $27.33. 23,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $31.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3.77%.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

