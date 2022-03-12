UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $482.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $454.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $351.55 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.07.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.