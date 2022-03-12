Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNVR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,666,000 after buying an additional 1,062,934 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 35.5% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 947,757 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 78.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 698,463 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2,100.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 676,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 646,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the third quarter worth $13,247,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $67,454.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 9,966 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,914. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

