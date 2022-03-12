Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $381.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.12. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UVE shares. StockNews.com lowered Universal Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, CFO Frank Wilcox acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $32,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,355. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,682,000 after purchasing an additional 73,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 53,342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 44,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,690,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

