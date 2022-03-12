USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.89. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,059 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,851 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

