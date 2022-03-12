VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Announces Earnings Results

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

EGY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,147. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.89. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

