Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $85,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $228.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.58 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

