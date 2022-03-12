Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Stairway Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 6.8% of Stairway Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $53,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period.

VGK stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,182,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,946,430. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.88. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

