Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 662,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $35,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,846.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 378.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

VNQI stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.78. The stock had a trading volume of 181,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,628. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $11.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.26%. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

