Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 662,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $35,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,846.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 378.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.
VNQI stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.78. The stock had a trading volume of 181,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,628. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $60.88.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQI)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.