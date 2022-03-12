Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.80. 949,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,891. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.82 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.