Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 272,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $5.35 on Friday, hitting $258.80. 949,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.87 and a 200-day moving average of $301.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.82 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.