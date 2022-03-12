Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,115 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,523,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,330,000 after buying an additional 606,735 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,080,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 583,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,107,000 after buying an additional 384,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $14,726,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,277. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $53.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

