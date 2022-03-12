Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.3% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 32,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.
VGSH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.83. 1,383,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,749. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $59.81 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
