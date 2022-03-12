Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VB traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.95. 689,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,780. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.82.

