Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Lifted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 577,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 63,049 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 219,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 512,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 141,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.941 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

