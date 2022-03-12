Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 18.7% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,509,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,600. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $199.50 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

