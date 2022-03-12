Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 170.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,438. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.70 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.07.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.