Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.18. Vascular Biogenics shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 81,720 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on VBLT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,176 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

