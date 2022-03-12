Vectorspace AI (VXV) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Vectorspace AI has a market cap of $65.74 million and approximately $368,195.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00004227 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.30 or 0.00292096 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000107 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000240 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000607 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $508.65 or 0.01299872 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003318 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Vectorspace AI

Vectorspace AI (CRYPTO:VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,742,120 coins. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

