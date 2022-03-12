Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70. The company has a market cap of $404.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vectrus by 83.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vectrus by 104.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

