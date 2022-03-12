Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.020-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.910-$0.920 EPS.

VEEV opened at $174.44 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $343.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens cut shares of Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.58.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.