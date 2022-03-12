Velo 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.60 Million (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last week, Velo has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Velo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velo has a market capitalization of $42.96 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00046704 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.16 or 0.06610392 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,131.29 or 1.00022007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041633 BTC.

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

