Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Velo3D from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE VLD opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72. Velo3D has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $13.18.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Velo3D will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter valued at $103,000.

