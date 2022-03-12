Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Vera Bradley updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.570-$0.670 EPS.

Shares of VRA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 359,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,724. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $237.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

VRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,708,000 after acquiring an additional 135,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 67,665 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 136,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 109,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

