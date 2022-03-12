Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.08. Approximately 726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 104,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERA. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $66,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vera Therapeutics (VERA)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.