Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.78

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.78 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.73). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 70,791 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £228.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.47.
About Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP)
