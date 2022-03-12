VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

VICI Properties has increased its dividend payment by 11.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. VICI Properties has a payout ratio of 67.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,085,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,743. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 92,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.