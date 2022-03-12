Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 589,100 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the February 13th total of 1,573,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:CNRAF remained flat at $$1.17 on Friday. Vicinity Centres has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.
Vicinity Centres Company Profile (Get Rating)
