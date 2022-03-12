Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 589,100 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the February 13th total of 1,573,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CNRAF remained flat at $$1.17 on Friday. Vicinity Centres has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

Vicinity Centres operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, operation, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Property Investment and Strategic Partnerships segments. The Property Investment segment comprises of net property income derived from investment in retail property.

