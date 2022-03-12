Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) CEO Martin P. Waters Sells 75,303 Shares

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $46.90 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $636,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,061,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
