VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of VSDA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,295. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.43% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $14,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

