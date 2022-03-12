VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of NASDAQ CEY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.77. 45 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61.

