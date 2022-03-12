VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.009.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIL traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.52. 427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average is $44.42. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $39.19 and a 1-year high of $46.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period.

